SAINT PAUL, Minn. — For the second year in a row, Canada has comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the Rivalry Series against the United States.

Natalie Spooner and Emma Maltais each scored two goals in leading Canada to a 6-1 drubbing of the U.S. and a fourth straight victory to win the series on Sunday.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Ashton Bell also scored for Canada.

Grace Zumwinkle had the lone goal for the U.S.

The U.S. won 3-1 on Nov. 8, 5-2 on Nov. 11 and 3-2 in overtime on Dec. 14 to take a 3-0 series lead.

However, Canada began its comeback with a 3-2 shootout win on Dec. 16, followed by a 4-2 win on Wednesday and a 3-0 win on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.