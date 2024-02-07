Canada looks for second straight win in Game 5 of Rivalry Series on TSN

Canada looks for its second straight win as they take on the United States in Game 5 of the Rivalry Series tonight from Saskatoon.

Watch Game 5 of the Rivalry Series tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

After dropping the first three games of this season’s Rivalry Series, Canada got its first win in Game 4 in December, as they erased a 2-0 deficit to come back and win 3-2 in the shootout. Danielle Serdachny and Ella Shelton both scored in the third period while Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored the only goal in the shootout.

In last year’s Rivalry Series, Canada also dropped the first three games before roaring back to win four straight, including a dominant 5-0 win in Game 7.

Through the first four games, American captain Hilary Knight leads all players in scoring with two goals and six points.

Of the goaltenders, Aerin Frankel of the United States has been dominant in both games she has appeared in, stopping 67 of 70 shots for a .957 save percentage and 1.50 goals-against average.

Canada will have two Saskatoon natives in the lineup tonight in forwards Emily Clark and Sophie Shirley.

Clark, 28, is an alternate captain with PWHL Ottawa this season and has one goal and four points in seven games.

Shirley, 24, will make her Rivalry Series debut after being called up to the team to replace an injured Kristin O’Neill. With PWHL Boston this season, she has one goal and two assists.

The Canadians will also have one player making her women’s national senior team debut tonight in forward Maggie Connors. The Princeton graduate has one goal and two assists in nine games with PWHL Toronto.

For the Americans, Madison Bizal, Maggie Flaherty, Brittyn Fleming and Taylor Girard will all make their senior national team debuts tonight.

In addition to the new faces, both teams will have familiar faces back in the lineup. Natalie Spooner returns to Team Canada tonight after a strong start to the season with PWHL Toronto, leading the league in goals with seven.

Meanwhile, Kendall Coyne Schofield returns for the Americans after maternity leave. The PWHL Minnesota captain has three goals and four points this season.

Game 6 of the Rivalry Series will be in Regina, Sask., at Brandt Centre on Feb. 9.