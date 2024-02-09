Canada looks to even Rivalry Series in Game 6 on TSN

After a 4-2 comeback win on Wednesday in Game 5, Canada has an opportunity to tie the Rivalry Series 3-3 against the United States on Friday night.

Game 6 shifts to Regina, Sask. at the Brandt Centre after Game 5 was played in Saskatoon, the hometown for Canadian forwards Emily Clark and Sophie Shirley.

Watch Game 6 of the Rivalry Series at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

In Game 5, the Americans jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Grace Zumwinkle, who had the only goal in the first period.

Canada would respond on the power play in the opening minute of the second when Brianne Jenner netted the equalizer to make it 1-1.

The United States would take a 2-1 lead later in the second when Gabbie Hughes took a feed from Abby Roque to beat Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Down 2-1 heading into the third, Canada cranked it up a notch to take back control of the game. Defender Ashton Bell scored the tying goal for Canada midway through the third before Renata Fast scored the go-ahead goal with just under six minutes remaining. Laura Stacey would later ice the game with an empty net goal to make it 4-2.

In last season’s Rivalry Series, the United States jumped out to a 3-0 series lead before Canada came back to win the final four games.

This year, the Americans also took a 3-0 series lead before Canada got their first win in December, capped by Marie-Philip Poulin scoring the shootout winner in the 3-2 victory.

Hilary Knight continues to lead all players in points with six while Stacey leads Canada with two goals and four points.

The Rivalry Series finale will be on Feb. 11 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.