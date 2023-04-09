Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont., completed his delayed third-round at the 87th Masters on Sunday morning, shooting a two-over 74 which puts him at 3-over through 54 holes from Augusta National Golf Club.

You can watch action from the 2023 Masters LIVE on TSN, TSN+, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The 32-year-old, who was the only Canadian to make the cut, started his third-round on Hole 10 on Saturday after Friday's round was also delayed due to weather.

In third-round play, Hughes recorded five birdies, five bogeys and one double-bogey.

Hughes got off to slow start in Round 1 on Thursday, shooting a four-over 76 before turning things around in the second-round, recording a 3-under 69 to make the cut.

This week marks Hughes' fourth appearance at the Masters Tournament with his best result being a top-40 finish in 2021.

The other Canadians in the field - Mike Weir (4-over), Corey Conners (8-over) and Adam Svensson (11-over) - all missed the cut.

Brooks Koepka was holding the lead at 12-under when Hughes finished his third-round. He'll return to the course later today for the fourth and final round.

Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes

Round 1: 76 (4-over)

Round 2: 69 (3-under)

Round 3 (started on Hole 10): 74 (2-over)

Tournament: (3-over)

2023 Masters - Round 3 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 Score 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 5 2 4 6 4 3 5 5 Round Score +3 +2 +2 +2 +3 +3 +3 +2 +2 +1 +2 +1 E +2 +1 +1 +2 +3

How he qualified: Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship last October, scoring him an invite to the 2023 Masters.