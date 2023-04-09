Canada's Hughes sits 3-over after three rounds at The Masters
Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont., completed his delayed third-round at the 87th Masters on Sunday morning, shooting a two-over 74 which puts him at 3-over through 54 holes from Augusta National Golf Club.
The 32-year-old, who was the only Canadian to make the cut, started his third-round on Hole 10 on Saturday after Friday's round was also delayed due to weather.
In third-round play, Hughes recorded five birdies, five bogeys and one double-bogey.
Hughes got off to slow start in Round 1 on Thursday, shooting a four-over 76 before turning things around in the second-round, recording a 3-under 69 to make the cut.
This week marks Hughes' fourth appearance at the Masters Tournament with his best result being a top-40 finish in 2021.
The other Canadians in the field - Mike Weir (4-over), Corey Conners (8-over) and Adam Svensson (11-over) - all missed the cut.
Brooks Koepka was holding the lead at 12-under when Hughes finished his third-round. He'll return to the course later today for the fourth and final round.
Round 1: 76 (4-over)
Round 2: 69 (3-under)
Round 3 (started on Hole 10): 74 (2-over)
Tournament: (3-over)
2023 Masters - Round 3
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|Score
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|2
|4
|6
|4
|3
|5
|5
|Round Score
|+3
|+2
|+2
|+2
|+3
|+3
|+3
|+2
|+2
|+1
|+2
|+1
|E
|+2
|+1
|+1
|+2
|+3
How he qualified: Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship last October, scoring him an invite to the 2023 Masters.