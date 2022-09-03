Canada holds two-goal lead over Switzerland after first period in Women's Worlds semifinals

A pair of goals 10 seconds apart from Kristin O'Neill and Jessie Eldridge has given Canada a 2-0 lead over Switzerland after one period of play.

Saskia Maurer has stood her ground for the Swiss, steering aside 10 of 12 shots. She remained in the game after taking a skate to the helmet after a scrum ensued in front of the net late in the period.

Coming off a shutout performance against Sweden, Canada's Ann-Renée Desbiens has saved the only two shots to come her way.

Both teams were presented with power play opportunities but neither could capitalize.

Switzerland was called for a penalty as time expired and will start the second period down a skater.

USA defeated Czechia in the earlier contest on Saturday and will face the winner of the second semifinal between Canada and Switzerland.

The Canadians look to repeat as tournament champions.