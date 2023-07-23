Listowel, Ont., native Corey Conners braved the elements in his final round Sunday and shot a 76 to finish 4-over at the 151st Open Championship from Royal Liverpool.

As rain cascaded down the fairways, filling the iconic pot bunkers that have become synonymous with links golf, Conners managed to start his round with four straight pars to keep him level.

The 31-year-old, two-time winner on the PGA Tour bogeyed three of his next four holes.

The 223-yard, par-3 9th hole yielded a par for Conners, resulting in him sitting at 3-over on the day.

Conners found his footing on the back as Royal Liverpool took on even more water.

Conners was par-heavy the first five holes, keeping him at 3-over before sinking a three-foot put in hole 15 for birdie.

A pair of bogeys on the following two holes were eased by a par on the 609-yard, par-5 18th hole.

Conners finished 28 places down from the start of play on Sunday morning.