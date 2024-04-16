The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that Devan Blair has been named the second head coach in team history. Blair succeeds 2023 CEBL Champion Chris Exilus who led the Shooting Stars to the CEBL’s Championship Game in back-to-back seasons. Exilus was promoted earlier this year to Vice President and Senior Advisor.



Blair is the current Head Coach of the Barbados Men’s National Team and was associate head coach with the New York Knicks G-League affiliate the Westchester Knicks this season. Prior to his position with Westchester, he spent six years with the Houston Rockets organization as their Video Coordinator and Offensive Strategist from 2015-2020 while also acting as assistant coach of their G-League affiliate the Rio Grand Valley Vipers from 2019-2020. During the 2021-22 season, Blair was named assistant coach of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.



“I think the CEBL is a tremendous league that has grown exponentially since its inception. I’m excited to be a part of a league that the rest of the world is beginning to realize contains very high level players and amazing support throughout the country,” noted Blair on joining the CEBL. “I’m beyond excited to have the opportunity to coach the Shooting Stars. Scarborough is an elite organization with top caliber staff that have had unmatched success in their short history. I can’t wait to attack each day with my coaches and players as we aim to repeat as champions in front of the best fans in the league.”



Blair is a graduate of Indiana University Bloomington where he earned a Bachelor of Science (BS), Sport Marketing and Management while acting as team manager for the women and men’s basketball teams.