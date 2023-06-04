Canadian Stephen Ames closed with a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish at 17-under, earning a one-shot victory at the Principal Charity Classic from Wakonda Golf Course in Des Moines, Idaho.

Ames has now won three PGA Tour Champions events this season.

Americans Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker finished in a tie for second place. Ames scored a birdie on 17 to take a one-shot lead into the last hole.

Ames has also captured victories at the Trophy Hassan II and Mitsubishi Electric Classic this year.

The 59-year-old also won the Principle Charity Classic in 2020 and earned his first PGA Tour Champions win at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in 2017.