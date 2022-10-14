Having opened the Rugby World Cup with a win despite losing a key player on the eve of the game, the Canadian women face a stiff challenge in Italy on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Third-ranked Canada downed No. 13 Japan 41-5 in its opener last Saturday in Whangarei while No. 5 Italy beat the sixth-ranked U.S. 22-10. That left Canada and Italy both on five points, with the Canadians atop Pool B on points differential.

The top two in each of the three pools and two best third-place finishers advance to the quarterfinals. The goal is to finish first in the group, to avoid a tougher opponent in the knockout round.

The Canadians won last weekend despite losing fly half Taylor Perry in the final training session before the Japan game. The 22-year-old from Oakville, Ont., who quarterbacked the backs from her fly half role, is scheduled to undergo surgery in New Zealand to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.

Perry, who had a dozen caps coming into the tournament, was hurt making a simple change in direction.

"The World Cup is over for her," said coach Kevin Rouet. "I feel bad for her.

"For sure it's tough for our team because she was our No. 10 so we need to just readjust everything. It was not perfect for us to start the World Cup and lose our No. 10 before the first game. But I think the team reacted well."

Julia Schell stepped in at fly half, earning just her fifth cap for Canada. The 26-year-old from Uxbridge, Ont., starts again against Italy.

Schell will get help from Perry, who is remaining with the team for the duration of the tournament.

"I like that," said Rouet. "It's a tough moment for us but she has a very good mindset."

Centre Alexandra Tessier (36 caps) will double as backup fly half with Anais Holly (16 caps) also available.

Olivia DeMerchant comes in at prop and Sara Svoboda at open-side flanker with Brittany Kassil and Karen Paquin shifting to the replacements.

DeMerchant becomes the seventh Canadian woman to win 50 caps.

"We're massively excited for her," said captain Sophie de Goede. "She's been at the centre of this program for a few years now. She brings a ton of experience to our team and just a calm mind. Plus she's technically a very good rugby player as well. She's very good at set pieces. She reads the game well, has great skill and athleticism … She's definitely a glue player that helps everyone get along and helps lead us."

McKinley Hunt and Alysha Corrigan join the bench, with Mikiela Nelson, Ngalula Fuamba and Gabrielle Senft dropping out of the match-day squad.

Rouet says he is just rotating his squad to get everyone involved, "because it's going to be a long one."

The Canadians ran in seven tries against the Japanese, dominating set pieces and driving their smaller opponents back via the rolling maul. But there were also errors in the rain with Canada missing 16 tackles and coughing up 20 turnovers, including 15 in Japanese territory.

"I thought we started strong, which was good for us — especially with a lot of debutantes, in this World Cup," said de Goede.

"We just need to play a stronger 80 minutes to keep winning these games as we go along," she added. "So we've really focused on how we can finish games and be clinical throughout as we moved forward."

Canada, in its first home international test match in seven years, beat Italy 34-24 in Langford, B.C., on July 24 in a World Cup warm-up.

"I think we've polished up a lot of things and so have they," de Goede said. "I'm excited to see how the matchup goes again this weekend."

The Italians showed their teeth in their tournament opener, pulling away with three second-half tries as wingers Maria Magatti and Aura Muzzo sliced through the American backline.

"I trust our defence," said Rouet. "I think our defence has improved since July."

The Americans face Japan earlier Saturday in Whangarei. Canada wraps up pool play against the U.S. on Oct. 22 in Auckland, also at Waitakere Stadium.

Canada Roster

Olivia DeMerchant, Mapledale, N.B., Halifax Tars RFC; Emily Tuttosi, Souris, Man., Calgary Hornets/Exeter Chiefs (England); DaLeaka Menin, Vulcan, Alta., Calgary Hornets/Exeter Chiefs (England); Courtney Holtkamp, Rimbey, Alta., Red Deer Titans; Tyson Beukeboom, Uxbridge, Ont., Cowichan RFC; Fabiola Forteza, Quebec City, Quebec Rugby Club; Sara Svoboda, Belleville, Ont., Brantford Harlequins/Belleville Bulldogs/Loughborough Lightning (England); Sophie de Goede (capt.), Victoria, Castaway Wanderers RFC; Brianna Miller, Pointe-Claire, Que., Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue RFC; Julia Schell, Uxbridge, Ont., Guelph Redcoats/Castaway Wanderers; Paige Farries, Red Deer, Alta., Worcester Warriors (England); Alexandra Tessier, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Que., Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue RFC; Sara Kaljuvee, Ajax, Ont., Toronto Scottish; Maddy Grant, Cornwall, Ont., University of Ottawa; Elissa Alarie, Trois-Rivieres, Que., Westshore RFC.

Replacements

Gillian Boag, Calgary, Capilano RFC; Brittany Kassil, Guelph, Ont., Guelph Redcoats; Alex Ellis, Ottawa, Barrhaven Scottish/Saracens; McKinley Hunt, King City, Ont., Aurora Barbarians/Exeter Chiefs (England); Emma Taylor, Scotsburn, N.S., Halifax RFC; Karen Paquin, Quebec City, Quebec Rugby Club/Stade Bordelais Lionesses (France); Justine Pelletier, Riviere-du-Loup, Que., Club de Rugby de Quebec; Alysha Corrigan, Charlottetown, Charlottetown RFC/Saracens (England).

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022