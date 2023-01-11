Carlos Correa's deal with the Minnesota Twins is now official, according to multiple reports.

The star shortstop has reportedly passed his physical and an announcement from the Twins is expected later on Wednesday.

Multiple reports from Tuesday indicated that Correa and the Twins reached a six-year, $200 million deal with vesting options that can push it to as high as $270 million.

Correa has previously agreed to deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets before each were scrapped over medical issues.

The 28-year-old hit 22 home runs and drove in 64 in 136 games last season while hitting .291 with a .467 slugging percentage.

A two-time All-Star, Correa helped lead the Houston Astros to a World Series title in 2017 and owns a postseason OPS of .849 in 79 games spread out over six different playoff runs.

A native of Puerto Rico, Correa won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2015 and played seven seasons in an Astros uniform before joining the Twins.

The top pick in the 2012 MLB Draft, Correa made his big league debut in June of 2015.