PHOENIX, Arizona—At the PGA TOUR’s annual tournament meetings, PGA TOUR Canada announced Wednesday the CentrePort Canada RailPark Manitoba Open is its 2022 Tournament of the Year.

The tournament, which dates to 1919 and played as a PGA TOUR Canada event from 2013 to 2019, returned to the PGA TOUR Canada schedule in 2022. It earned its Tournament of the Year distinction as organizers created and operated a tournament that provided memorable experiences for everybody involved. At every tournament level, enhancements positively impacted all involved, whether it was fans, sponsors, players or volunteers.

First-year pro Parker Coody, appearing in his sixth PGA TOUR Canada tournament, played impeccable golf all week at Southwood Golf and Country Club, culminating the Tour’s week in Winnipeg. Coody tied a PGA TOUR Canada scoring record as the former University of Texas star, two months removed from the Longhorns winning the NCAA Championship, finished at 27-under that led to his eight-shot victory.

“I want to congratulate Jeff Scott, Neil Taylor and the entire team in Winnipeg for winning the PGA TOUR Canada Tournament of the Year Award. I know how hard everybody must have worked all year to put together such a great tournament, and I was honoured to pick up my first professional win at Southwood this summer and be the 2022 champion,” said Coody.

“This is the first time we have awarded a tournament of the year since we began in 2013. To see the CentrePort Canada RailPark Manitoba Open win the award makes the team and me at PGA TOUR Canada very happy as we saw firsthand how hard everybody worked in restoring this event’s rich history,” said Scott Pritchard, PGA TOUR Canada Executive Director. “It was our great privilege to return to Winnipeg, and the CentrePort Canada RailPark Manitoba Open delivered a first-class tournament that left a lasting impact on all involved. With the support of CentrePort Canada RailPark and many other sponsors and partners, the tournament re-established itself as a top-level PGA TOUR Canada event following a two-year hiatus. This is a well-deserved honour.”

Beyond the 72-hole tournament, delayed by a first-round thunderstorm in the area, the CentrePort Canada RailPark Manitoba Open also engaged closely with the Winnipeg Jets and the True North Youth Foundation to not only raise funds for these two causes but to also generate added awareness concerning the charities’ missions.

The tournament recorded the highest donation amount ($115,000) of any tournament on the 2022 schedule.

One successful, off-the-course aspect came when various PGA TOUR Canada players had the opportunity to interact with those at the True North Youth Foundation’s Camp Manitou, a facility designed for underprivileged/at-risk children and youth.

“That’s why this award is so significant,” Pritchard added. “Tournament organisers saw this as not only a professional golf tournament but a community event, and they operated accordingly. It was a very special week in Winnipeg for PGA TOUR Canada, and we couldn’t be prouder to honour the tournament with this award.”

CentrePort Canada RailPark became the tournament’s first title sponsor since 2007, and with the Winnipeg Free Press as a presenting sponsor, tournament organisers’ goals were to enhance every aspect of the tournament while also bringing significant attention to the event and the city.

“We are humbled and honoured to receive this award. The tournament could not have been a success without the tremendous efforts of our volunteers, led by Brian Macpherson, the Southwood members, Dwayne Green and his team at the True North Foundation and our generous sponsors, including the significant contribution from such a respected company as the tournament’s title sponsor, CentrePort Canada RailPark. We are grateful that the success of the week only served to validate the company’s decision to become involved in such a meaningful way,” said Neil Taylor, Tournament Chair. “Our many stakeholders, in conjunction with the incredible support of Scott Pritchard, Amy Roberts and everyone at PGA TOUR Canada, allowed us to accomplish the vision and goals to increase the tournament’s visibility as a premier sporting event in our city when it returned to the official schedule. With the help of CentrePort Canada RailPark, the Winnipeg Free Press and all of the sponsors and volunteers, we are grateful to accept this award on behalf of all who contributed to the success of the 2022 event.”