CF Montreal midfielder Ismaël Koné appears to be on his way to Sheffield United.

Fabrizio Romano reports Sheffield United is closing in on a deal to land the Canadian international. The transfer fee could rise as high as £5 million.

Sheffield United are closing in on deal to sign Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone on permanent deal for £4.5m fee up to £5m package including bonuses. 🔴 #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Born in Cote d'Ivoire and raised in Montreal, Koné made his professional debut last summer during a Concacaf Champions League game against Santos Laguna.

This season, he's made 22 league appearances for CFM, scoring twice.

Internationally, he made his Canada debut in a March World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica and has earned two caps for Canada.