Report: Sheffield closing CanMNT's, CF Montreal's Koné
CF Montreal midfielder Ismaël Koné appears to be on his way to Sheffield United. Fabrizio Romano reports Sheffield United is closing in on a deal to land the Canadian international. The transfer fee could rise as high as £5 million.
Born in Cote d'Ivoire and raised in Montreal, Koné made his professional debut last summer during a Concacaf Champions League game against Santos Laguna.
This season, he's made 22 league appearances for CFM, scoring twice.
Internationally, he made his Canada debut in a March World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica and has earned two caps for Canada.