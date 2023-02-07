The Canadian Football League unveiled Tuesday the roster of the upcoming invitational combine taking place at the University of Waterloo's Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House on March 3.

The top draft-eligible prospects identified during the invitational combine will later participate in the CFL combine in Edmonton, as part of the league's expanded combine which features approximately 100 national and global prospects. The new five-day event will take place from March 22-26 at Commonwealth Stadium Field House.

The CFL announced in November changes to the draft combine as the league has replaced the traditional regional combines with the invitational combine.

In addition to those who advance through the invitational combine, the CFL combine will feature top prospects eligible for the upcoming 2023 CFL Draft (May 2 at 8 pm ET). Approximately 20 international prospects from around the world are expected to take part, with the top global prospect hoping to be selected in the 2023 Global Draft (May 2 at 11 am ET) also in attendance.

The following players are set to attend the invitational combine at Waterloo University: