The Canadian Football League unveiled Tuesday the roster of the upcoming invitational combine taking place at the University of Waterloo's Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House on March 3.

The top draft-eligible prospects identified during the invitational combine will later participate in the CFL combine in Edmonton, as part of the league's expanded combine which features approximately 100 national and global prospects. The new five-day event will take place from March 22-26 at Commonwealth Stadium Field House.

The CFL announced in November changes to the draft combine as the league has replaced the traditional regional combines with the invitational combine.

In addition to those who advance through the invitational combine, the CFL combine will feature top prospects eligible for the upcoming 2023 CFL Draft (May 2 at 8 pm ET). Approximately 20 international prospects from around the world are expected to take part, with the top global prospect hoping to be selected in the 2023 Global Draft (May 2 at 11 am ET) also in attendance.

The following players are set to attend the invitational combine at Waterloo University:

CFL Combine Roster

NAME POS SCHOOL
AHMED, Tolu DB Toronto
APPIAH-KUBI, Gabriel WR York
AUDAIN, Zendrew DB Carleton
BATTILANA, Paul OL McMaster
BENOIT, William DB Concordia
BESELT, Ethan WR Simon Fraser
BIANDE, Vincy DB Montreal
BIGGS, Jacob DB Calgary
BLACKETT, Dyton DL St. Francis Xavier
BOCKRU, Markos DB Manitoba
BUJALSKI, Eryk LB McMaster
BURGMAIER, Donovan DL Alberta
BURTON-KRAHN, Luke LS UBC
CATELLIER, Des QB Manitoba
CHABOT, Samuel OL Bishop's
CHARBONNEAU, Max LB Ottawa
CHARLES, Shawn LB Ottawa Sooners (Concordia)
COLONNA, Eric DB Queen's
CREVIER, Simon TE McGill
CUNNINGHAM, Javonni WR Cornell
DANSEREAU-LECLERC, Antoine WR Laval
DESIR, Maleek DL Concordia
DIALLO, Oumar DL Mount Allison
FAMUREWA, Matthew OL Guelph
FLEURISSAINT, James DL Wilfrid Laurier
FRANCIS, Tristan DL Manitoba
FRANGIONE, Vincenzo DL Mount Allison
GABRIEL, Riley DB Acadia
GERMAIN, Pierre-Gabriel LS Montreal
GRANT, Theo OL Queen's
GRISOLIA, Tyler OL Toronto
GUILLEMETTE, Adam LS Holy Cross
HALE, Cody DB Toronto
HART, Dylan OL Toronto
HAYES-WILLIAMS, Jared WR St. Clair Saints
HINDS, Malcolm DL Western University
HODEL, Parker OL Regina
HOWARD, Sebastian TE Saint Mary's
HYER, Josh DL Calgary
JEAN-LOESCHER, Markcus DL Saint Mary's
JEANNIS, Darcy DB McGill
JEFFREY, Juwan RB Guelph
JOACHIM, Christian DB Carleton
JOHN, Aidan DL Saint Mary's
KARABIN, Wells LB Queen's
KARIM, Zakariya WR St. Francis Xavier
KEMAYOU, Franck LB Guelph
KORNELSON, Collin DL Manitoba
KOWAL, Troy OL Minot State
LAVALLEE, Maxym DB Laval
LECLERC, Louis-Philippe DB Concordia
LEDER, Ryan DL McMaster
MARCOUX, Alexandre OL McGill
MASTIN, Ethan DB St. Francis Xavier
MBEMBE, Arnold DL Lincoln
MCCARTHY, Nico DB Wilfrid Laurier
MCCUAIG, Avery RB Southern Oregon
MORIN, Caleb WR Saskatchewan
MURPHY, Brendan DB Western University
OLING, Ronnie WR Alberta
OPONG-WATSON, Xavier DB Mount Allison
O'SHEA, Michael WR Okanagan Sun (Guelph)
PEARCE, Aidan WR Simon Fraser
PETIT, Felix DB Laval
PHILLIPS-VERDUGO, Joshua DB Simon Fraser
PINGUE, Jadyn LB UBC
POIRIER, Alec LB Laval
POLK, Amlicar RB Ottawa
RICARD, Andrew DB Manitoba
SERBEH, Nanayaw DB McMaster
STALKIE, Taylor FB Wilfrid Laurier
SUA, Nicklas RB Waterloo
SUSKO, Zack DL Windsor
SZAFRANSKI, Riley DL Alberta
THOMAS, Nick LB Manitoba
VERHEYEN, Christopher OL St. Francis Xavier
VINER-COX, Tyrece DL Manitoba