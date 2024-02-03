Canadian All-Star offensive lineman Darius Ciraco is sticking with Toronto Argonauts after signing an extension on Saturday.

The 27-year-old native of Burlington, Ont., was named a CFL All-Star for first time in his career in 2023, his first season playing for the Argos.

Ciraco played a major role in Toronto's offensive line that allowed a league-low 19 sacks, 14 better then the next best team.

The sixth overall pick in the 2018 CFL Draft spent his first three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before spending the 2022 campaign with the Ottawa Redblacks.