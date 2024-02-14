The BC Lions have agreed to a one-year contract with American defensive back Ciante Evans, the team announced on Wednesday.

Evans, 31, is a two-time Division All-Star. He spent 2023 with the Montreal Alouettes, where he recorded 25 tackles and three interceptions and helped lead the Als to a Grey Cup title over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Evans has also made stops with the Calgary Stampeders (2015-18), and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2021-22).

The Fort Worth, Texas native was named a CFL All-Star in 2017 when he recorded a career-high five interceptions.

Evans also won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018, when he intercepted a pass in a 27-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Lions, who made the playoffs last season with a 12-6 record but lost to the Blue Bombers in the West Division Final, have already signed a pair of quarterbacks in the early days of free agency. They also lost the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in Mathieu Betts to the Detroit Lions of the NFL.