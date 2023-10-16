The Calgary Stampeders announced Monday that Canadian defensive lineman Ryan Leder, the 42nd overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, has been added to the practice roster.

The McMaster University product attended training camp with the Stampeders before returning for his final OUA season.

In seven games for the Marauders, the Hamilton, Ont., native had 22 tackles, including three tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

In 38 career games over five seasons at McMaster, Leder recorded 108 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, one blocked kick and three defended passes.