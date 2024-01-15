EDMONTON — Loucheiz Purifoy will return for a second season with the Edmonton Elks.

The veteran defensive back signed a one-year contract extension Monday with the CFL club, according to a league source. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as Edmonton hasn't formally announced the move.

The five-foot-11, 190-pound Purifoy was scheduled to become a CFL free agent next month.

Purifoy, 31, had 49 tackles and three interceptions (two returned for TDs, tied for the CFL lead) last season, his first with Edmonton.

The former Florida Gator is entering his eighth CFL campaign, having also spent time with the B.C. Lions (2016-17, 2022), Ottawa Redblacks (2018) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018-19, 2021). Purifoy has appeared in 116 career regular-season games registering 331 tackles, 30 special-teams tackles, eight sacks, 19 interceptions (two TDs) and six forced fumbles.

Before coming to the CFL, Purifoy spent time with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts in 2014.