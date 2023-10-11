EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks say the upper bowl at Commonwealth Stadium will be closed for the 2024 CFL season.

The Elks say the move is aimed at improving the atmosphere at the outdoor stadium.

Once a hot ticket, the Elks have been struggling to attract fans to Commonwealth, which has a capacity for 56,400 football fans.

The Elks are averaging just over 25,000 fans this season, well down from the league-best average of 31,517 they drew in 2015.

The team, which has struggled in recent seasons and ended a 22-game home losing streak this season, had an announced crowd of 19,921 for an Aug. 10 game against Winnipeg.

The Elks has played better of late, however, and attendance has followed suit. The Elks drew 32,422 fans for a Sept. 10 game against archrival Calgary.

Capacity in the lower bowl is 31,025, and the team says upper bowl seats can still be made available for high-demand games.

Next season will mark the Elks' 75th anniversary. The franchise has won 14 Grey Cup titles, second only to the Toronto Argonauts (18).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.