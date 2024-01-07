CALGARY — Former punter Burke Dales, who helped the Calgary Stampeders win the 2008 Grey Cup, has died. He was 46.

The Stampeders confirmed Dales' death on Sunday. The cause was not revealed.

Dales was a native of Collingwood, Ont., who made Calgary his home after his football career. The six-foo-three, 225-pound Dales spent seven seasons (2005-11) with the Stampeders.

Four times he was a West Division all-star (2006, '09, 2010-11) and twice earned league honours (2010-11). Dales also spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2003, '13) and Edmonton Elks (20012-2013) before retiring in May, 2014.

Dales came from an athletic family. His sister, Stacey, was a star basketball player at Oklahoma who went on to play in the Women's National Basketball Association. She is currently working as a reporter for the NFL Network.

His cousin, Jason Arnott, played 18 seasons with six NHL teams before his retirement in 2013.

Dales played his collegiate football at Concordia and also had a tryout with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers in 2002.

“Burke excelled during his career with the Stampeders and he brought an uncommon level of competitiveness to his position," Stampeders president John Hufnagel said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2024.