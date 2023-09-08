OTTAWA — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats swept the season series against the Ottawa Redblacks with a 27-24 win at TD Place on Friday night.

The Redblacks (3-9) dropped their sixth straight game and find themselves mired in the CFL East Division basement.

With Ottawa driving towards midfield late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Dustin Crum had the ball knocked out of his hands. Hamilton's Ted Laurent recovered with 69 seconds left and after a pair of rushing plays, the Tiger-Cats ran out the clock for the win.

Ottawa has lost 16 consecutive home games to East Division rivals. The Redblacks' last home win against an East team was in November 2018 against Toronto.

Hamilton’s Taylor Powell finished 21 for 32 for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Tim White had seven catches for 180 yards.

Crum went 17 for 26 for 260 yards and one interception. He also rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown.

After an uneventful first half, both teams came out firing in the second half and combined for six touchdowns and 42 points.

Ante Milanovic-Litre ran in the first touchdown of the game to give Ottawa a 10-6 lead.

It was a short-lived lead as the Tiger-Cats (5-7) responded on the next drive. It was capped by an 11-yard TD pass to Tyreik McAllister.

Ottawa replied with a 10-play drive concluding with Tyrrell Pigrome punching in a one-yard TD and putting the Redblacks in front 17-13.

Not to be outdone, Hamilton marched down the field and Powell connected with Tim White on a five-yard pass to make it 20-17. Crum answered by driving the Redblacks back into the red zone and rushed for a two-yard TD to make it 24-20 with 6:46 remaining.

The Tiger-Cats regained a lead they wouldn't relinquish when Powell connected with White on a 20-yard TD pass with 2:58 left.

With Ottawa on its 41-yard line, Crum was sacked with Simoni Lawrence helping to knock the ball out of the quarterback's hands and Laurent quickly jumped on the loose ball.

It was a quiet first half with just three field goals scored.

A bad decision by Crum on Ottawa’s opening drive led to an interception with Hamilton taking possession at Ottawa’s 41, eventually resulting in a 32-yard field goal by Marc Liegghio.

The Redblacks replied with a 19-yard field goal by Lewis Ward to tie the game.

Ottawa looked poised to take the lead after making its way to Hamilton's one-yard line, but failed on all three of its attempts to get over the line.

Hamilton had its own share of frustration.

After getting down to the two-yard line on a 44-yard pass to Omar Bayless, the play was called back due to offensive pass interference. The Tiger-Cats salvaged the drive, but settled for a 20-yard field goal to take a 6-3 lead into the half-time break.

Hamilton hosts Winnipeg next week, while the Redblacks travel to B.C. to take on the Lions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.