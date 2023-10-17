EDMONTON — American linebacker Mark McLaurin, who appeared in 11 regular-season games this year with the Edmonton Elks, was among five players released by the CFL club Tuesday.

McLaurin had 41 tackles and a forced fumble this season, The 26-year-old appeared in 13 games over two seasons with Edmonton after signing with the club in August 2022.

American defensive lineman Emeke Egbule was also let go. He appeared in three games with Edmonton after signing with the club Sept. 18, recording a defensive tackle.

Edmonton also released defensive back Josh Nurse, offensive lineman B.J. Wilson and quarterback Dresser Winn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.