MONTREAL — Marcel Desjardins is back in the Montreal Alouettes front office.

The Alouettes announced Thursday that Desjardins, 57, of Burlington, Ont., was returning to the CFL club as a special assistant to general manager Danny Maciocia and player personnel. Montreal also promoted Pier-Yves Lavergne (assistant GM) and Jean-Marc Edme (senior personal executive).

This marks Desjardins' third stint with Montreal. He joined the organization in 1999 as its assistant director of football operations before serving as assistant GM (2002-06). He returned in 2008 as assistant GM until 2012.

During his time with Montreal, Desjardins was part of three Grey Cup-winning teams. He also served as general manager of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2006-07) and Ottawa (2013-21), winning another CFL title with the Redblacks in 2016.

Lavergne was also a part of Desjardins' staff in Ottawa and won a Grey Cup with the franchise in 2016. He joined the Alouettes in January 2022 as their national scouting director.

Lavergne was also a coach with the Montreal Carabins in 2014 when they won the Vanier Cup under then head coach Maciocia.

Edme had served as Montreal's pro-personnel director since January 2022 but is entering his 10th season with the franchise, having been a part of three Grey Cup-winning squads. He was in Ottawa's front office under Desjardins, earning another championship ring in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.