Alouettes keep Grey Cup-winning OL together by signing Gagnon

The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday they have signed offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon. 

Gagnon, 31, played 11 regular season games with the Alouettes in 2023, including the Als' run to a Grey Cup title. 

“Philippe brings us a lot of depth at a crucial position in football,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement.

Gagnon returns to the Alouettes alongside recently-signed fellow offensive lineman Kristian Matte.

Drafted in the first round (second overall) by the Alouettes in 2016, the L'Ancienne-Lorette native has played 81 career games in the CFL. 

Gagnon spent the 2019 season with the Ottawa Redblacks before returning back to the Alouettes.