Alouettes keep Grey Cup-winning OL together by signing Gagnon
The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday they have signed offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon.
De retour au bercail!— Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) January 31, 2024
Les Alouettes prolongent le contrat d'un an du garde Philippe Gagnon.
✍️ → https://t.co/VWMlCxORKq#Alouettes présentée par @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/EDgn8dGpkh
Gagnon, 31, played 11 regular season games with the Alouettes in 2023, including the Als' run to a Grey Cup title.
“Philippe brings us a lot of depth at a crucial position in football,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement.
Gagnon returns to the Alouettes alongside recently-signed fellow offensive lineman Kristian Matte.
Drafted in the first round (second overall) by the Alouettes in 2016, the L'Ancienne-Lorette native has played 81 career games in the CFL.
Gagnon spent the 2019 season with the Ottawa Redblacks before returning back to the Alouettes.