Wide receiver Dalton Schoen was not at Winnipeg Blue Bombers' practice Tuesday as the team returned from their bye, tweets Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Schoen was injured late in Winnipeg's matchup with the BC Lions on Oct. 6.

The 27-year-old is third in the CFL in receiving yards (1,222) behind Hamilton's Tim White (1,269) and BC's Keon Hatcher (1,226). He also has 71 catches and 10 touchdowns in 16 games this season, his second with the Blue Bombers.

The Kansas State product won CFL Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022 after tallying 70 catches for 1,441 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Winnipeg currently sits first in the West Division at 12-4 with the Lions right behind them at 12-5.