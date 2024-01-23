OTTAWA — Bryce Carter is staying put.

The American defensive lineman, who terrorized CFL quarterbacks last season, signed a one-year extension with the Ottawa Redblacks.

He was slated to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-one. 252-pound Carter had 12 sacks --- second-most in the CFL --- in 18 regular-season games last year.

He also recorded 31 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Carter appeared in seven regular-season contest in 2022, his first year with Ottawa. He finished with two sacks and 10 tackles.

Calgary Stampers re-sign Canadian fullback William Langlais

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian fullback William Langlais on Tuesday.

Langlais, a native of Gatineau, Que., was slated to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-three, 228-pound Langlais had three catches for 40 yards in 17 regular-season games in 2023.

Calgary selected Langlais in the third round, No. 27 overall in the 2015 CFL draft out of Sherbrooke. He has appeared in 123 career regular-season games, registering 60 special-teams tackles, a fumble-recovery touchdown and 10 kickoff returns for 162 yards.

Langlais has also had 24 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns and one carry for three yards.

Calgary also signed rookie American offensive lineman Chris Toth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.