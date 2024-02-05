OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed American receiver Justin Hardy to a one-year deal Monday.

Hardy was eligible to become a CFL free agent Feb. 13.

Hardy had 85 catches for 1,009 yards and three TDs last season, his second with Ottawa. The five-foot-10, 192-pound receiver had 44 receptions for 416 yards in seven regular-season contests with the Redblacks in 2022.

Hardy joined the Redblacks after spending five seasons with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons (2015-19). He appeared in 73 career games, recording 95 catches for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ottawa also released Canadian receiver Nate Behar. The native of London, Ont., spent the last four seasons with the Redblacks, registering 39 catches for 334 yards and a touchdown in 12 regular-season games in 2023.

Behar was selected in the first round, No. 5 overall, by Edmonton in the 2017 CFL draft and spent two seasons with the Elks.

