Tommylee Lewis is gone from the Calgary Stampeders.

Head coach Dave Dickenson confirmed on Monday that Lewis was preparing for the arrival of a baby and was not expected to return to the team.

Don’t know if this is out there re CFL news but receiver/returner Tommylee Lewis is no longer on the Calgary Stampeders; is not listed on roster. He didn’t return after their recent bye week.



Reggie Begelton is in full gear today at practice after missing last week bc of injury. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 16, 2023

Lewis, 30, was in his first season with the team. In 10 games, he recorded 18 receptions for 138 yards. He also added a combined 1,008 yards in kick and punt returns.

A native of West Palm Beach, FL, Lewis previously appeared in 41 NFL games over six NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

TSN's Salim Valji notes that receiver Reggie Begelton was in full gear in practice after missing out on the team's 26-19 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past Friday.

With two games remaining, the Stamps (5-11) trail the Roughriders (6-11) for the final playoff spot in the West Division. The team visits the BC Lions (12-5) on Friday.