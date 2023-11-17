HAMILTON — Quarterback Chad Kelly, the CFL's outstanding player, was among seven Toronto Argonauts named to the CFL Players' Association's all-star squad.

The B.C. Lions also had seven players named to the team.

Joining Kelly were offensive lineman Peter Nicastro, defensive end Folarin Orimolade, linebackers Wynton McManis and Adarius Pickett, returner Javon Leake and head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

Leake (special-teams) and Dinwiddie (coach of the year) were also honoured Thursday at the CFL awards banquet in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, who earned the CFL's top defensive player, topped the Lions selected. The others were receiver Alexander Hollins, fullback David Mackie, cornerback Garry Peters, defensive backs T.J. Lee and Marcus Sayles and kicker Sean Whyte.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers had six players on the team, including running back Brady Oliveira (CFL's top Canadian), receiver Dalton Schoen, linebacker Adam Bighill, cornerback Demerio Houston and offensive tackles Jermarcus Hardrick and Stanley Bryant.

Receiver Tim White, centre David Beard and guard Brandon Revenberg of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were selected, as were receiver Austin Mack and safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy of the Montreal Alouettes.

Defensive linemen Jake Ceresna (Edmonton Elks) and Mike Rose (Calgary Stampeders) along with Ottawa Redblacks punter Richie Leone and long-snapper Jorgen Hus of the Saskatchewan Roughriders rounded out the squad.

The all-star selections were made by CFLPA players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.