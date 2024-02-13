TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts shored up their Canadian content on the opening day of CFL free agency.

Toronto signed defensive backs Tunde Adeleke and Kerfalla Exume, linebacker Fraser Sopik and fullback Albert Awachie on Tuesday. All four are Canadians.

Toronto also signed global defensive lineman Thiadric Hansen and American defensive back Quincy Mauger. Hansen spent the last four years with Winnipeg, earning two Grey Cup rings with the Blue Bombers.

Mauger appeared in 10 games last season with the B.C. Lions, recording 46 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.

Adeleke, 28, spent the last four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The five-foot-10, 208-pound former Carleton star appeared in 10 regular-season games in 2023, registering 31 tackles, three special-teams tackles and one forced fumble.

Adeleke, of Ottawa, began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2017 and won a Grey Cup with the franchise the following season.

Exume, 29, appeared in 14 regular-season games last season with Winnipeg, recording two tackles and 17 special-teams tackles. The six-foot, 190-pound Montreal native began his CFL career with Winnipeg in 2019 (winning a Grey Cup) before spending two seasons with the hometown Alouettes.

Sopik, 26, spent last season with Hamilton, registering two tackles, nine special-teams tackles and a fumble recovery in 12 regular-season contests.

Sopik, a Toronto native, began his CFL career with Calgary, playing three seasons with the Stampeders.

Awachie, 31, had three catches for 24 yards and a special-teams tackle in 14 regular-season games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2023. The six-foot-three, 262-pound Toronto native spent six seasons in Regina, appearing in 67 career regular-season contests.

Hansen, a 31-year-old German, appeared in 46 regular-season games with Winnipeg, registering, 18 tackles, 21 special-teams tackles, five sacks, and five forced fumbles. But the six-foot-two, 254-pound Hansen missed the '22 Grey Cup due to injury as Toronto edged the Bombers 24-23 in that contest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.