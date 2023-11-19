The Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold a 17-7 lead at halftime at the 110th Grey Cup from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday evening.

Quarterback Zach Collaros threw for 112 yards at the half while Most Outstanding Canadian Brady Oliveira had 69 rushing yards with a tocuhdown.

Alouettes' running back William Stanback had 40 rushing yards with a touchdown, while pivot Cody Fajardo threw for 123 passing yards.

After the Blue Bombers opened the scoring with a Sergio Castillo field goal, Brady Oliveira completed a Winnipeg's 66-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run to take an early 10-point lead.

The Alouettes answered back late in the first quarter when Fajardo found receiver Austin Mack for a 31-yard catch to bring his team down the field and running back William Stanback followed it up with a 32-yard touchdown run to cut the Blue Bombers down to three points.

Winnipeg restored their 10-point lead late in the second quarter after they recovered a James Letcher Jr. fumble off a Jamieson Sheahan punt and Dakota Prukop completed the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

The Alouettes had an opportunity to cut into the Blue Bombers' lead in they dying seconds of the quarter but the Winnipeg defence held strong at the one-yard line to keep their lead at 10 points.