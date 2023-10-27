Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira joined Jon Cornish as the only two Canadians to surpass 1,500 rushing yards in a single season Friday night against the Calgary Stampeders.

The 26-year-old took a handoff from quarterback Dru Brown and rumbled forward, trucking a pair of Stampeders defenders early in the first quarter to accomplish the feat.

Mr. 1500: @bradyoliveira 🔥



Oliveira becomes just the SECOND CANADIAN IN #CFL HISTORY to surpass 1500 yards rushing in a single season. @Wpg_BlueBombers 🍁 pic.twitter.com/as1YsfcTM2 — CFL (@CFL) October 28, 2023

Oliveira took the reins for the Blue Bombers' backfield after the departure for fellow Winnipeg native Andrew Harris, who joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2022 after an illustrious and decorated career with the Bombers.

The University of North Dakota product rushed for 4,249 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his rookie campaign, helping the Blue Bombers capture the 108th Grey Cup over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Oliveira eclipsed his season stats a year later in 2022, taking 202 touches for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns.

New Westminster, B.C.'s Cornish holds the record for the most rushing yards by a Canadian in a single season with 1,813, he set in 2013 after rushing for 1,457 a season prior.

Oliveira was recently named the Blue Bombers' nomination for Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, and leads the CFL in rushing.