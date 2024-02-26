The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday they have signed former Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill.

Hill joins the Bombers after being selected with the 220th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

During his collegiate years at Ohio State, the Little Rock, Ark., native appeared in 50 career games for the Buckeyes and set the school’s all-time receptions record with 201 — previously held by David Boston.

Hill, a co-captain as a senior, won three consecutive Big Ten championships with Ohio State from 2017-2019.