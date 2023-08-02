Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow and is expected to miss 12-14 months.

Chicago #WhiteSox closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2023

Recovery time for Hendriks is expected to take approx. 12-14 months. He was placed on the 15-day IL on June 11 (retroactive to June 10) with right elbow inflammation after going 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA (3 ER/5.0 IP), three strikeouts and one save over five appearances this season. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2023

The 34-year-old was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma on Jan. 8 and was declared cancer-free on April 20.

The Perth, Australia native is a three-time All-Star who has pitched in 13 MLB seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and White Sox.