The Carolina Panthers have ruled out Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard with an ankle injury for their upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The 23-year-old drew the start at running back for the Panthers in their 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wake of the blockbuster trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

The native of Sherwood Park, Alta., rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown, while D'Onta Foreman contributed with 118 rushing yards of his own.

Hubbard was selected by the Panthers with the 126th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and played 17 games with 10 starts in his rookie season. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy tallied 612 rushing yards, good for fifth among NFL rookies, and five touchdowns. Hubbard added another 174 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Through seven games played in the 2022 season, Hubbard has seen 15 touches for 97 yards and a touchdown and returned five kicks for 105 yards.