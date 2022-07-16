TORONTO — Colton Herta has taken pole position at the Honda Indy Toronto.

Herta won qualifying on Saturday afternoon in 59.2698 seconds.

Three-time Honda Indy champion Scott Dixon was second in 59.3592 and Josef Newgarden was third in 59.5257 on the Exhibition Place street track.

IndyCar rookie Devlin DeFrancesco of Toronto finished 12th in 1:14.8882, after being penalized in the second round of qualifying.

Dalton Kellett of Stoufville, Ont., will be 23rd on the starting grid. He did not record a time in qualifying after his engine failed.

Both Canadians are driving in the Honda Indy for the first time as the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon Pagenaud is the reigning champion, having won the IndyCar race when it was last held in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.