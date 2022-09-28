The Columbus Blue Jackets signed defenceman Andrew Peeke to a three-year, $8.25 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The new deal, which will begin in 2023-24, will carry an average annual value of $2.75 million.

The 24-year-old had two goals and 15 points in 82 games last season with Columbus.

"Andrew is a smart, versatile defenseman who moves the puck well, added an element of physicality to his game last season and showed that he can play effectively in all situations," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a team release. "He arguably was our most improved player a year ago and we are excited to see what the future holds for him as he continues to develop and progress as a player."

Selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Peeke has three goals and 21 points in 115 career games.