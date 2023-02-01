Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist will miss the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

Nyquist was ruled out indefinitely last week with the injury, which the team said will not require surgery.

The 33-year-old winger has 10 goals and 22 points in 48 games this season.

Nyquist is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $5.5 million. He is in the last of a four-year, $22 million deal signed with the Blue Jackets in 2019.

The Hallmstad, Sweden native was drafted 121st overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2008 NHL Draft and has 174 points and 423 points in 700 career games split between the Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, and Blue Jackets.