Corey Conners and Nick Taylor have advanced to the Tour Championship after securing top-30 finishes in the playoff standings at the BMW Championship on Sunday.

Conners shot a 1-under-par 69 and moved up six spots to sit 19th in the FedExCup standings ahead of next week’s finale.

Taylor turned in a round of 73 and is 22nd in the playoff picture despite falling six spots on Sunday.

Fellow Canadians Adam Svensson and Adam Hadwin were also in the field. They finished 37th and 48th in the FedExCup standings, respectively, and did not advance.