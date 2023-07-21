Canadian Corey Conners turned in a steady even-par round of 71 Friday in the second round of The Open Championship, to sit at 2-over entering the weekend at Royal Liverpool.

American Brian Harman shot a bogey-free 65 Friday and leads the tournament at -10, 12 shots ahead of Conners.

The Listowel, Ont., native made three bogeys and three birdies in Round 2, including two birdies in his final four holes to get him within the cut line and almost surely keep him around in Hoylake for two more rounds.

Conners shot a two-over 73 in the opening round, dropping a shot on the Par 5 18th when his second shot found a greenside bunker. Conners stayed out of the sand on 18 Friday and poured in a 32-foot birdie putt to get him back to even-par for the round.

He sat in a tie for 50th as of the late afternoon Friday in England, with the top 70 and ties making the cut.

Meanwhile, Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor likely won't be around for the weekend as he followed up a 2-over 73 on Thursday with a 4-over 75 in Round 2.

The Abbotsford, B.C., native carded seven bogeys Friday, including a double-bogey on the Par 4 12th in the midst of a stretch where he made bogey or worse on four consecutive holes.

Taylor, who won the RBC Canadian Open last month, sat in a tie for 104th at the conclusion of his round.