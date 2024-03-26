With the 2024-25 curling season over, teams across the country are making changes to their lineups.

Follow all the roster moves here with TSN.ca's curling roster tracker.

Lisa Weagle Returns to Four Player Game

April 22

Three-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Lisa Weagle will play lead for Quebec's Team Laurie St-Georges next season.

The 39-year-old Ottawa native last played the four-person game during the 2021-22 season as an alternate and lead for Jennifer Jones.

Weagle spent nearly a decade with Team Rachel Homan, winning three Scotties titles, a world championship, 10 Grand Slams and an Olympic appearance in 2018 before being let go at the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.

"I think the test for me the last couple of years is if I say yes to something, I need to feel excited about it," Weagle told The Canadian Press. "To me, this is a team that's already really good and they are ready to take the step to the next level.

"It's something that got me excited and I'm hoping that I can contribute and see what we can accomplish together."

Team St-Georges - featuring Laurie St-Georges at skip, Jamie Sinclair at third, Emily Riley at second and Marie-France Larouche at alternate - posted a 4-4 record at this year's Scotties, missing the playoffs.

Kelly Middaugh played lead for the Quebec foursome the past few seasons, but was let go in March.

Brad Jacobs Heading West

April 18

Brad Jacobs is heading West.

The 2013 Brier champion and 2014 Olympic gold medalist will take over the rink previously skipped by Calgary's Brendan Bottcher, it was officially announced on Wednesday night.

"We are extremely excited to announce that Brad Jacobs will be joining our team for the upcoming curling season," the team said in a statement on X.

Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert stunned the curling world on Tuesday when they announced that they had parted ways with Bottcher after just two seasons together, highlighted by back-to-back third-place finishes at the Montana's Brier.

Jacobs, 38, announced earlier on April 17 that he was parting ways with Manitoba's Team Reid Carruthers following a short two-year run.

Team Aaron Sluchinski Adds Kyle Doering

April 17

Kyle Doering has found a new home for the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old Doering, who won a Canadian Junior Curling Championship with Matt Dunstone in 2016, will play second next year for Alberta's Team Aaron Sluchinski.

Doering played for Karsten Sturmay last season, but needed to find a new team after they disbanded last week.

Sluchinski had a career year in 2023-24, reaching No. 7 in Canada, winning a provincial curling title and making his debut appearance at the Montana's Brier. In Regina, Team Sluchinski missed the playoffs with a 4-4 record.

Second Kerr Drummond left the team after the Brier, opening up a spot for Doering. The foursome is rounded out by third Jeremy Harty and lead Dylan Webster.

Doering made one appearance at the Canadian championship with Team Sturmay, posting a 3-5 record in 2023. Doering recently claimed a silver medal at the World Men's Curling Championship as an alternate for Team Brad Gushue.

Brad Jacobs Leaving Team Reid Carruthers

April 17

Olympic champion Brad Jacobs is on the open market after announcing his departure from Manitoba's Team Reid Carruthers after a short two year run.

"It is with mixed emotions that I've decided to part ways with Reid (Ram), Derek (Brap), Connor (Con) and Rob (Robbie). It is never easy nor enjoyable to make these tough decisions," Jacobs said in a statement. "They welcomed me with open arms, treated me like family, were incredible teammates and friends. I truly cherished my time with all of them and will leave with so many fond memories of our time together."

After representing Northern Ontario at 14 Briers, the 38-year-old native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., took a brief hiatus from competitive curling following the Lethbridge Brier in 2022.

Jacobs joined Team Carruthers as a third for a handful of events during the 2022-23 campaign before becoming a permanent member of the squad this season. He took over full skip duties in December, leading the rink to the Montana's Brier in Regina after winning the provincial championship in Manitoba.

Team Carruthers, also including Derek Samagalski at second and Connor Njegovan at lead, made the Brier playoffs before dropping games to Team Brad Gushue and Team Matt Dunstone in the page playoff qualifiers.

Jacobs won his lone Brier Tankard in 2013 and Olympic gold in 2014.

The remaining members of Team Carruthers said they will "continue to explore their options going forward."

Team Brendan Bottcher Shocker

April 16

Brendan Bottcher's rink is looking for a new skip in a surprising turn of events after capturing bronze at the Montana's Brier for the second straight season last month.

Third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant, lead Ben Hebert and coach Paul Webster announced on Tuesday that they "will be going in a new direction for the 2024-25 curling season and beyond," after parting ways with Bottcher following just two seasons together.

"Brendan Bottcher has been an outstanding teammate and friend. We thank him for the time we spent together, during which we won multiple Grand Slams and bronze at the last two Briers," the statement read in part. "We know that Brendan, who is an elite skip and has already represented Canada at the Worlds, will have great success wherever his curling pursuits take him. We wish him the very best. We hope to have news to announce in the very near future."

Team Bottcher posted a 53-21 record in 2023-24, finishing No. 2 in Canada and No. 4 in the world. They won three Tour events and lost two Grand Slam finals.

At the Montana's Brier in Regina, Team Bottcher advanced to the playoffs with a 6-2 round-robin record before dropping the semifinal to Saskatchewan's Team Mike McEwen.

Team Michael Fournier Disbands

After two seasons together, Ontario's Team Michael Fournier are splitting up.

Fournier, 52, said he is exploring options for next curling season.

Team Karsten Sturmay Disbands

April 15

After a two-year run, highlighted by their first Montana's Brier appearance in 2023, Alberta's Team Karsten Sturmay has decided to disband.

"We had an extremely memorable two-year time as a group, including four WCT wins, and our first trip to The Brier. We shared countless good times together, and are very proud of our run," the team's statement read in part.

Skip Karsten Sturmay, 27, and lead Kurtis Goller are "moving on" from competitive curling while third Kyle Doering, who recently captured a silver medal at the World Men's Curling Championship as an alternate for Team Brad Gushue, and second Glenn Venance plan to remain curling competitively going forward.

Team Sturmay posted a 49-26 record this season, dropping the Alberta provincial semifinal to Team Kevin Koe.

The foursome went 3-5 at the 2023 Brier in London as a Wild Card rink.

Team Greg Smith Parts Ways with Adam Boland

April 11

Newfoundland and Labrador's Team Greg Smith has parted ways with Adam Boland.

"We’ve had an amazing time curling with Adam the past few seasons and travelling across the country together and even having him as our 5th back in 2021 Brier in Calgary," part of the statement read.

The team announced the addition of alternate Carter Small on April 16.

Sylvie Quillian Forms Team in New Brunswick

April 10

Sylvie Quillian has formed a new team of familiar faces in New Brunswick that instantly becomes one of the best teams in Atlantic Canada.

Quillian, a veteran of six Scotties Tournament of Hearts appearances, will be joined by third Jennifer Armstrong, second Erin Carmody and lead Katie Vandenborre. Daryell Nowlan will coach the squad.

Armstrong, 31, has been to five Scotties, most recently playing with Team Corryn Brown out of British Columbia this past season. Carmody, 35, represented Nova Scotia for a third time at this year's Scotties, in addition to 2010 when she made the final as a fourth for Prince Edward Island. Vandenborre, 29, has five Scotties appearances with New Brunswick, including a bronze medal showing in 2022 alongside Quillian.

Melissa Adams represented the Maritime province at this year's Canadian championship, missing the playoffs with a 2-6 record.

Team John Epping Announces New Lineup

April 9

After his former team disbanded earlier this month, veteran Ontario skip John Epping announced his new lineup for the 2024-25 season.

Epping, 41, will skip Tanner Horgan, 26, Jacob Horgan, 24, and Ian McMillan, 32, going forward.

"John's thrilled to join the former Team Horgan and lead them with his experience and channel the youthful presence Tanner, Jacob and Ian will provide," the statement read. "This team brings together a great mix of experience, talent and passion for the sport of curling. We're excited to see what this team will achieve together on the ice."

The foursome will curl out of Epping's hometown of Toronto.

Team Epping - featuring third Mathew Camm, second Patrick Janssen and lead Jason Camm - went 37-24 on the season and made it to the semifinal of the Ontario Tankard in late January.

With Tanner skipping, Sudbury's Team Horgan made it to the final of the Northern Ontario Tankard where they lost to Team Trevor Bonot.

The Horgan brothers competed together at the 2023 Brier in London, making the playoffs with a 6-2 record. Epping hasn't qualified for the Canadian men's curling championship since 2021.

Meghan Walter Steps Away to Focus on Studies

April 8

After a memorable season with Manitoba's Team Kate Cameron, third Meghan Walter is stepping away from competitive curling to focus on her studies.

"Meghan has played such a vital role on our team this past season, in accomplishing so many of our goals," the team said in a statement. "Kate, Taylor and Mackenzie will miss her young, energetic fierce and humorous personality on the ice."

The 22-year-old native of Winnipeg made her Scotties Tournament of Hearts debut in 2023, skipping her Wild Card rink to a 3-5 record in Kamloops. Walter joined Cameron's new team last off-season as a third and the squad of second Taylor McDonald, lead Mackenzie Elias and alternate Kelsey Rocque qualified for the Scotties thanks to their strong top-10 ranking on the CTRS.

Team Cameron put together a strong week in Calgary, making it all the way to the semifinal where they fell to Team Jennifer Jones.

Team Jolene Campbell Move to SK, Add Dayna Demmans

April 6

Competing in the stacked province of Manitoba this season, Team Jolene Campbell finished 10th on the CTRS.

A native of Saskatoon, the 42-year-old Campbell, alongside teammates Abby Ackland and Rachel Erickson will compete out of Saskatchewan next season.

Saskatchewan's Dayna Demmans will replace Sara Oliver at lead in 2024-25.

Team Ashley Thevenot Adds Brittany Tran

April 5

Saskatchewan's Team Ashley Thevenot have its lineup set for the 2024-25 curling season.

After the departure of skip Skylar Ackerman, former third Ashley Thevenot will take over captain duties while Brittany Tran, formerly a member of Alberta's Team Kayla Skrlik, will serve as the new third.

Tran, 31, has competed in three Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Team Ackerman had a very strong Tour season in 2023-24, capped off with a provincial championship to punch a ticket to the Scotties for the first time.

Team John Epping Disbands

April 1

Ontario's Team John Epping are going their separate ways at the end of the season.

Team Epping - featuring third Mathew Camm, second Patrick Janssen and lead Jason Camm - went 37-24 on the season and made it to the semifinal of the Ontario Tankard in late January.

Epping, Mathew Camm and Janssen finished third at the 2018 Brier in Regina. Epping and Camm have played together for the past nine seasons.

The 41-year-old Epping hasn't played in a Canadian men's curling championship since the Calgary bubble in 2021.

Epping also competes in mixed doubles with Lisa Weagle.

Kerr Drummond Taking a Break

March 29

Alberta champions Team Aaron Sluchinski will need to find a new second as Kerr Drummond is taking a step back from competitive curling.

The 26-year-old native of Scotland helped Team Sluchinski reach No. 7 in Canada, win a provincial curling title and also a trip to their first Montana's Brier in Regina this season.

Team Sluchinski went 4-4 at the Brier, with Drummond shooting an impressive 89 per cent, which was third-best among seconds for the tournament.

Sarah Koltun Finds a New Home

March 28

Another member of Kerry Galusha's former team has found a new home as Sarah Koltun is set to join Corryn Brown's rink in British Columbia next season.

Team Brown was in search of a replacement for second Jennifer Armstrong, who will focus on mixed doubles going forward.

Originally from Whitehorse, Yukon, Koltun, 30, has plenty of experience with nine career appearances at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, dating back to 2014.

Koltun and Team Galusha missed this year's Scotties playoffs in Calgary with a 3-5 record. Brown's team went 4-4 and also missed the playoffs.

Margot Flemming Joins Team Skrlik

March 26

After the departure of Brittany Tran, Margot Flemming has joined Kayla Skrlik's rink as the team's new third.

The 30-year-old has represented the Northwest Territories at the past four Scotties Tournament of Hearts as a member of Team Kerry Galusha.

Flemming was a free agent after Team Galusha disbanded following this year's Scotties in Calgary where they posted a 3-5 record.

After winning Alberta playdowns in 2023, Skrlik and company dropped this year's provincial final to Team Selena Sturmay.

Skylar Ackerman Stepping Away

March 26

Skylar Ackerman, the 22-year-old Saskatchewan skip who made her Scotties Tournament of Hearts debut in February, has decided to step away from competitive curling to "pursue further education in the healthcare field."

The team made the announcement on their FaceBook page.

"We will miss her bright smile, impeccable dedication to our team and the game, her in-turn in-offs to win games, and even her constant dad jokes. We’ve had an incredible past few years together," part of the FaceBook statement read.

Team Ackerman, rounded out by third Ashley Thevenot, second Taylor Stremick and lead Kaylin Skinner, had a very strong Tour season in 2023-24, capped off with a provincial championship to punch a ticket to the Scotties for the first time.

In Calgary, the Saskatchewan foursome got off to an impressive 3-0 start, eventually finishing with a 4-4 record which placed them in a five-way tie for the last playoff spot in Pool A. Due to their high last stone draw numbers, Team Ackerman did not advance.

"The rest of the team is excited to keep building and growing off what we’ve accomplished so far. One game out of playoffs at our first Scotties has left us hungry for more, and we can’t wait for the season ahead," the team said.

Team St-Georges Parts Ways with Kelly Middaugh

March 23

Team Laurie St-Georges, who has represented Quebec at the past four Tournament of Hearts, announced that they have parted ways with lead Kelly Middaugh.

Middaugh, a 24-year-old import curler from Ontario, had been with the team for the last two years.

"We created a lot of memories together and we will be forever grateful for the experiences on and off the ice," part of the statement read.

Skip Laurie St-Georges, third Jamie Sinclair, second Emily Riley and alternate Marie-France Larouche are also on the team.

Brittany Tran Leaving Team Skrlik

March 20

Third Brittany Tran is no longer with Alberta's Team Kayla Skrlik after a three-year partnership.

"We wanted to express our gratitude to Brittany for the integral role she played on our team," said the statement. "The successes we've had, lessons learned, and memories made will last a lifetime."

The 31-year-old helped Team Skrlik secure a Scotties berth in 2023, where they finished with a 4-4 record.

They dropped this year's provincial final to Team Selena Sturmay.

Jean-Michel Menard Returns

March 18

Quebec curling legend Jean-Michel Ménard is returning to competitive curling.

The 2006 Brier champion and world silver medalist will play third for Felix Asselin's squad after the departure of his brother, Emile.

The 29-year-old Asselin has represented Quebec at four Briers, but didn't qualify this year after losing the provincial final.

Mernard, 48, has competed in 11 Briers in his career, last making an appearance in 2017. He also won a World Mixed Curling Championship in 2022.

The team is rounded out by second Martin Crête and lead Jean-François Trépanier.

Jennifer Armstrong Steps Away to Focus on Mixed Doubles

March 13

Jennifer Armstrong, who played second for British Columbia's Team Corryn Brown this past season, has stepped away from four-person curling to focus on mixed doubles.

Team Brown, with Corryn Brown at skip, Erin Pincott at third and Samantha Fisher at lead, went 4-4 at the most recent Scotties in Calgary.

The 31-year-old Armstrong and partner Tyrel Griffith posted a 3-4 record at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in March, missing the playoffs.