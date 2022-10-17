Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be cleared Monday or Tuesday by the team's medical staff, which could allow him to return Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Should he get clearance, he will then practice on Wednesday.

Prescott has been out since Week 1 after suffering a thumb injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season-opener that required surgery.

If he does indeed return on Sunday, Prescott will be right at his initial six week timeline that was originally laid out upon incurring the injury.

The 29-year-old has been replaced by Cooper Rush under centre, who has led the team to a 4-1 record in his absence. Dallas is coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.