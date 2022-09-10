57m ago
Rios, Charlotte beat New York City FC
The Canadian Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored in the fifth minute and Charlotte beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday.
Kristijan Kahlina delivered a one-save shutout for Charlotte (11-17-2).
The teams play again next Saturday, with Charlotte visiting the Chicago Fire while NYCFC (13-11-7) hosts the New York Red Bulls.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.