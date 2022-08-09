The Kansas City Chiefs and veteran free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to Shelton's agents.

Chiefs and veteran free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. Shelton was most recently with the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

Shelton, 28, spent the 2021 season with the New York Giants, where he played in 13 games, recording 31 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks. Prior to his time with the Giants, the Auburn, Wash., native spent time with the Detroit Lions (2020), New England Patriots (2018-19), and the Cleveland Browns (2015-17) who selected him in the first round (12th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Shelton has played in 100 career NFL games, tallying 278 tackles and six sacks.