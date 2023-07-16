BROMONT, Québec— Three weeks ago Davis Lamb had to fight his way into the field. Now, after winning back-to-back events on PGA TOUR Canada, he’s one win away from automatic membership on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Lamb handled the bad weather that temporarily beset Golf Château Bromont on Sunday to shoot a 7-under 63 and win the Québec Open powered by Videotron Business. Lamb finished at 22-under 258, one shot ahead of David Kim, who fired a closing round of 62.

It’s been only two weeks since Lamb became the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA TOUR Canada event, which earned him exempt status for the rest of the season. This week, after the TOUR took a week off, he became the first back-to-back winner since Tyler McCumber in 2018. A third win this season means an instant promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I’ve just been trusting my game,” Lamb said. “I think both these courses (where he’s won) have suited me very well. It’s a premium hitting the fairway and controlling my spin into the greens. I didn’t overcomplicate things. I kind of took advantage when I had the opportunity and just made pars when I had to.”

Lamb, of Bethesda, Maryland, also took over first place in the Fortinet Cup standings. The winner of that season-long points race receives a $25,000 bonus and full status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2024. He leads Canada’s Étienne Papineau by 407 points.

Lamb offset two bogeys on the front nine with five birdies and made the turn in 32. He added four more birdies on the finishing nine and two-putted for par on 18 for the victory.

“Foot on the gas all day,” Lamb said. “I knew nobody was going to stop chasing, so it was a matter of making as many birdies as I possibly could, waiting out the rain delay and coming out and making more birdies. It was a full sprint with a little stop in the middle, but it was a lot of fun.”

Kim, of Los Angeles, carded the fourth 62 on PGA TOUR Canada this season. He shot 32 on the front and finished with a 30 on the back, which included an eagle at the drivable par-4 15th hole and a birdie at 18.

Lamb was playing in the group behind Kim but was never sure of where he stood.

“I had no idea,” Lamb said. “I figured I was in the lead by at least one, and I thought it might be two, but I guess David birdied 18. I had 25 feet and two putts to win, and I thank God I did it because I wasn’t sure where I stood.”

Lamb is trying to remain focused on the task at hand, even though he is close to Korn Ferry Tour status.

“I don’t expect anything,” he said “I’m just going to go out there and keep playing my game, and if it happens, it happens. If you would have told me that I’m standing here after two wins under my belt and three weeks before I didn’t really have any status and any guaranteed starts, I would be shocked. It’s given me a tremendous amount of confidence, and I’m just excited to keep it rolling. We’ve got a long season ahead.”

Brian Richey of Lakeland, Florida, closed with a 65 and finished third, at 15-under 261. Carr Vernon of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, finished with a 63 and moved up three spots to finish four, at 17-under 263.

The low Canadian was Chris R. Wilson of Toronto. He closed with a 69 and took solo fifth (16-under 264).

Tied for sixth were Australian Jason Hong, Sam Choi of Malibu, California, and Derek Hitchner of Minneapolis, Minnesota.