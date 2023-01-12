The Las Vegas Raiders will begin the process of evaluating the trade market for quarterback Derek Carr, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This points to the possibility of Carr leaving the organization after he was benched for the final two weeks of the regular season in favour of Jarrett Stidham.

Rapoport adds that Carr owns a no-trade clause and will be part of the process should a deal emerge.

Sources: The #Raiders will begin the process of evaluating the trade market for QB Derek Carr, as they prepare for a decision on their QB for the future. This points to the possibility of Carr, who holds a no-trade clause and will be part of the process, leaving the organization. pic.twitter.com/zvZvGv8cQ5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2023

Carr posted a goodbye to the Raiders on Twitter shortly after Rapoport's report.

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me.

"We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to It's especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season. It certainly wasn't perfect, but hope that was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans."

Derek Carr officially bid goodbye today to the Raiders. https://t.co/NyFJdvOOqW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2023

The 31-year-old wrapped up his ninth season with the Raiders as they finished at 6-11 under new head coach Josh McDaniels to miss the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.

Carr led the team to a 6-9 record in games he started, throwing for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions. The year before he tossed 23 TDs with 14 picks as the Raiders finished 10-7 but were bounced in the Wild Card Round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The brother of former NFL quarterback David Carr, Derek was selected in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State.