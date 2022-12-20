It appears Domenico Criscito's retirement will be short-lived.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports the former Toronto FC defender is close to returning to Genoa.

Criscito, 36 on Dec. 30, announced his retirement and departure from the Reds last month. Joining the team at the end of June, Criscito made 16 appearances across all competitions for TFC. He was one of three Italian players to join the Reds last summer alongside Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

A product of the Genoa academy, this would be a fourth stint with the team for Criscito who served as captain by the time of his departure last May. Criscito, who also had stints at Juventus and Zenit St. Petersburg, made 257 league appearances with Genoa over his time with the club.

Internationally, Criscito was capped 26 times by Italy and was a member of the Azzurri team at the 2010 World Cup.

Relegated at the end of last season, Genoa currently sits fourth in Serie B on 30 points, six points adrift of leaders Frosinone.