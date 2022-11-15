It appears Domenico Criscito's time with Toronto FC will last less than a year.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 35-year-old left-back will have his contract terminated by mutual agreement and will return to Italy.

Domenico Criscito will leave Toronto with immediate effect. Contract to be terminated by mutual agreement. 🚨🔴 #TorontoFC @SkySport



Criscito will return to Italy as he has not decided his future yet. Toronto, now at work to sign new left back. #MLS pic.twitter.com/CeNpinWt62 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2022

In late June, TFC signed Criscito shortly after the addition of fellow Italian Lorenzo Insigne. Criscito appeared in 16 games with TFC during the 2022 season, recording a single goal.

Criscito has previously played with Genoa in Serie A for the last four seasons where he served as captain. The defender, who also spent time with Juventus and Zenit St. Petersburg, was capped 28 times by the Azzurri and appeared at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Romano notes that Criscito has not decided what his soccer future will look like after returning to Italy.