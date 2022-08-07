Montreal Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris did not take any reps under centre on Sunday as he was given a rest day, head coach and general manager Danny Maciocia told reporters following the session.

Maciocia noted that Harris isn't suffering from anything serious and could have practiced today but was kept out for precautionary reasons. Harris is expected to practice Tuesday and suit up for Thursday's rubber match with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with Dominque Davis backing him up.

#AlsMTL Trevor Harris says he has a lingering back issue stemming from the hit for which the injury spotter had him sit late in the Hamilton game. Harris says he tweaked it last Thursday vs Bombers but is expected to start Thursday in Winnipeg. #CFL @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 7, 2022

Harris later told reporters that he is dealing with a lingering back issue stemming from the injury against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats that saw him leave the game at the direction of a concussion spotter. Harris continued to note that he re-aggravated his back against the Bombers and decided light work on Sunday was the best option for him.

Harris has started all eight games for the Alouettes this season, completing 67.8 per cent of his passes for 1,727 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. His understudy Davis has also played in eight games, recording 87 passing yards and a touchdown through the air and an additional 87 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Eugene Lewis started to practice but removed his pads after the team's first offensive drill. Maciocia told reporters that Lewis sat out the bulk of practice for maintenance purposes.