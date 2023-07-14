BROMONT, Québec— Dylan Healey parlayed a hot front nine into a 4-under 66 Friday, leaving him at 10-under 130 and giving him a one-shot lead at the halfway point of PGA TOUR Canada’s Québec Open presented by Videotron Business.

Healey had to return early Friday morning to finish his weather-halted first round and recorded a 64. He continued to build on the momentum by making four birdies and shooting 31 on his front nine and surged into the lead for the first time this season.

Healey, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, holds the one-stroke advantage over Canadian Chris R. Wilson, whose 63 was the co-low round of the day, and Davis Lamb, who won the ATB Classic two weeks ago and shot 66 at the Golf Château Bromont.

Tied for fourth, at 8-under 132, are Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, and U.S. players David Kim and Nolan Ray, who also shot a 63. Seven players are tied for seventh, at 7-under 133, including Canadians Étienne Brault and Joey Savoie.

After beginning with two bogeys on his first six holes of the first round, Healey found his groove. The lefthander birdied seven of the final 12 holes and shot 30 on the closing nine to complete his first round. The birdie train continued when he opened with a 31 and finished with a 66 for the second round.

Healey has made the cut in two of his three starts and tied for 16th at the ATB Classic in Edmonton. He has leaned on the patience acquired that comes with being a self-professed graybeard.

“I’m 29, so I’m the old guy out here,” Healey said. “(The mental game) is something I’ve worked hard on. Everyone in my inner circle—girlfriend, dad, friends I worked with at the Mountain (Golf Course) in Tucson (Arizona)—all of them have kept me positive and give me a lot of confidence. I’m thankful to be out here.”

Wilson surged into a tie for second. The Toronto native has struggled this season, missing the cut twice and finishing 62nd at the ATB Classic in Edmonton—despite shooting a first-round 62. His bogey-free card featured seven birdies Friday.

“I scored really well,” Wilson said. “I just tried to, honestly, keep it simple. The past few weeks I’ve had a few too many big numbers on the card, so this week, especially with the conditions [Thursday], I literally tried to play for par. I kind of stuck to that game plan today to make it the least stressful as possible, tee to green.”

Lamb has quickly grown accustomed to seeing his name on the leaderboard. The Bethesda, Maryland, native won the ATB Classic in Edmonton two weeks ago and is tied for second on the Fortinet Cup standings. He followed a first-round 65 with a 66.

“It was a pretty routine round. It was a good round all-around. I’ll get a little bit of practice in and tighten some things up, but I’m happy with it overall,” said Lamb of his post-round plans.

Brault moved up 38 spots on the board with his 64. The Montreal native is motivated by the boisterous support of his family and friends in attendance.

“It means so much,” Brault said. “I’ve played this tournament for the past four years and didn’t play very well in the past, so it really feels good to play well. It’s pretty much the most important tournament of the season for me. People are so great here. The fans are awesome. They love their golf in Québec, so it’s really fun to have the support.”

Brault capped the round with an eagle, draining a 34-footer that broke about four feet. It created the loudest roar on the golf course.

“It’s fun because I did the same thing [Thursday],” he said. “I’ll average a three on that hole any time. I’ll take that.”

Savoie, of La Prairie, Québec, is joining PGA TOUR Canada full time now that PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season has finished. He birdied the final three holes to shoot 65 on Friday, after finishing 41st in the Totalplay Cup two weeks ago in Mexico, that Tour’s equivalent of the Fortinet Cup.

“I started making putts because I felt like my ball-striking was much better than [Thursday],” Savoie said. “I was getting good looks all day and couldn’t make anything. Then I made a good par save on No. 6 and got the ball rolling. After that I made birdie on 7, birdie on 8 and birdie on 9. It’s a good way to cap off today.”