Bob Weeks Picks Six – The Zurich Classic

Last week: Our only winning ticket at the RBC Heritage was that of J.T. Poston, who brought us a top-20 finish at +190.

This week: It’s the Tour’s only men’s team event (the Grant Thornton is mixed team tournament) and the field has some interesting partnerships which will battle through the different formats. It’s two days of fourballs (better ball) and two days of foursomes (alternate shot). And it’s four days of great eating as the tournament is renowned for its tremendous food.

To Win:

Shane Lowry/Rory McIlroy +360

The overwhelming favourites, this duo is looking to defend its title. This marks McIlroy’s first start since winning the Masters and it’s unknown what kind of shape his game is after what seemed to be a lengthy celebration. However, he and Lowry mesh together well and seem to have a solid respect for each other’s games.

Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor +3500

We are jumping all over this line with the Abbotsford, B.C., duo having meshed together well over the last two starts here. The were runners-up in 2023 and finished 10th last year. The two have been friends since their junior golf days and have games that suit these formats. It’s likely they’ve played more games together than any other duo on the field.

Top 10

J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell +190

Poston has had a solid year and is coming in off a tie for 11th at the RBC Heritage. Mitchell was tied for second at the Corales Puntacana tournament last week, his third consecutive top-20 finish. He also has a sixth and a fourth here in previous starts.

Robert McIntyre/Thomas Detry +190

These two teamed up for an eighth-place finish a year ago and since then, have gone on a winning spree with McIntyre winning twice last year, including the RBC Canadian Open, and Detry getting his first PGA Tour win in Phoenix earlier this season.

Top 20

Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge +110

Horschell has a fourth, a second and an 11th in the last four starts at this tournament while Hoge tied for 13th here two years ago. The latter is also coming in after four consecutive top-20 finishes. Both players are solid putters which never hurts in team play.